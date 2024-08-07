EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Issues Earnings Results

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 17.37% and a negative return on equity of 31.65%. The firm had revenue of $117.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EverQuote Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EVER traded down $1.67 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.13. The stock had a trading volume of 399,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,530. The company has a market capitalization of $872.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.01 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.53 and its 200 day moving average is $19.75. EverQuote has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $28.09.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on EverQuote from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on EverQuote from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $24.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on EverQuote from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.58.

In related news, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total value of $107,958.65. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 175,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 3,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $87,266.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,085,159.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David Brainard sold 4,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $107,958.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 175,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,369,792.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,401 in the last three months. Company insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

