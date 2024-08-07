Evotec (NASDAQ:EVO) Shares Gap Down to $3.84

Evotec SE (NASDAQ:EVO – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.84, but opened at $2.89. Evotec shares last traded at $2.88, with a volume of 141,119 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EVO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Evotec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Evotec from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Evotec in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Evotec alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Evotec

Evotec Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Evotec

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.73 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evotec in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Optiver Holding B.V. raised its stake in Evotec by 643.1% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 80,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 69,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new position in Evotec during the fourth quarter valued at $53,931,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.81% of the company’s stock.

Evotec Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Evotec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evotec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.