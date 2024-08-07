Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $6.65

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.97, with a volume of 1018320 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.51.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $24.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Fastly from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $18.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $18.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $934.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.84 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.76.

In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Todd Nightingale sold 65,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $578,551.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,741,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,392,040.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 2,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $26,037.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 606,712 shares in the company, valued at $5,411,871.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,217 shares of company stock worth $1,176,853 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FSLY. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at $13,724,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,586,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,443,000 after buying an additional 998,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,581,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,152,000 after buying an additional 657,334 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 960,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,453,000 after buying an additional 466,560 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Fastly during the 4th quarter valued at $8,014,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

