Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Breakwater Capital Group purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $318,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,040,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 180,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,643,000 after purchasing an additional 62,735 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDHY traded up $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.23. 66,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,644. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $44.64 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

