Fiduciary Alliance LLC Buys New Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 526 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 266.7% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 346.2% in the first quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Adobe during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Steph & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 77 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Adobe from $675.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.38.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $513.62. 1,662,613 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,368,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $524.10 and a 200-day moving average of $526.67. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $433.97 and a 52 week high of $638.25. The stock has a market cap of $227.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. Adobe had a net margin of 24.86% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 14.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total value of $13,602,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,576,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.11, for a total transaction of $13,602,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 379,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,576,802.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 1,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.23, for a total transaction of $857,151.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,359 shares in the company, valued at $11,405,722.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,523 shares of company stock valued at $14,994,277 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

