Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 125.5% during the 1st quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNSR traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.61. 70,151 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,178. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.54. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a twelve month low of $27.94 and a twelve month high of $38.54. The company has a market capitalization of $233.28 million, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.24.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Dividend Announcement

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

