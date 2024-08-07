Fiduciary Alliance LLC Grows Stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 13,544 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,606 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 98.3% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 21,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 10,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total transaction of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,882.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Down 1.1 %

ETSY traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.36. 3,499,107 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,653,685. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.65. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on ETSY. Evercore ISI raised shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.91.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

