Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $233,000 Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 54.6% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 1,906.3% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank increased its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 23.1% in the second quarter. City State Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period.

BATS ITA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $136.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 301,369 shares. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.31 and a 200 day moving average of $131.14.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

