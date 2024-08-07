Fiduciary Alliance LLC Has $366,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,452 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the fourth quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,054,867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,659,000 after purchasing an additional 47,681 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 868,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,583,000 after purchasing an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 793,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $151,707,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, hitting $220.55. 5,228,649 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,260,541. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $168.30 and a 12 month high of $229.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $218.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.12.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

