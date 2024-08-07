Fiduciary Alliance LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after purchasing an additional 960,139 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,070,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,111,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,384,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,823,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,605,000 after acquiring an additional 220,709 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.23. 2,285,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,601,827. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.45 and a twelve month high of $119.73.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3154 per share. This represents a $3.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

