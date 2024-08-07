Fiduciary Alliance LLC Sells 121 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC decreased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ESGU. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. 552,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,638. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $89.69 and a 1 year high of $124.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.2916 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.