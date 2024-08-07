Fiduciary Alliance LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Fiduciary Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 13.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 153,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after acquiring an additional 7,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 239.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 569,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,693,000 after purchasing an additional 401,485 shares during the last quarter. NYL Investors LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. NYL Investors LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,632,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,899,000 after buying an additional 39,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Agilis Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Agilis Partners LLC now owns 903,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,305,000 after buying an additional 55,670 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHB traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,044,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,943. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $47.46 and a 1-year high of $65.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.63. The stock has a market cap of $27.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.02.



Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

