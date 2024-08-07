First Digital USD Price Tops $1.00 on Major Exchanges (FDUSD)

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. First Digital USD has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $8.62 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001791 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get First Digital USD alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD launched on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 1,928,922,680 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. The official website for First Digital USD is firstdigitallabs.com.

First Digital USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 1,934,923,679.61. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00013663 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 332 active market(s) with $9,697,161,802.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as First Digital USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade First Digital USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase First Digital USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for First Digital USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for First Digital USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.