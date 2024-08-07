First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Position Boosted by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,588 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,127 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.24% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $4,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 40,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,110 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 29,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 24,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Financial Group increased its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Managed Municipal ETF alerts:

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FMB traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.61. The stock had a trading volume of 140,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,160. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.23. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $48.08 and a 1-year high of $52.07.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Managed Municipal ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.