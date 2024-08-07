First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Barclays

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Barclays from $27.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.41% from the stock’s previous close.
FWRG has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.
First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $258.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.65 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 4.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,611,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,674,000 after purchasing an additional 255,307 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,478,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,408,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,310,000 after acquiring an additional 175,074 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,074,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,600,000 after acquiring an additional 93,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 1,046,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,032,000 after acquiring an additional 321,375 shares in the last quarter. 96.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc was founded in 1983 and is based in Bradenton, Florida.
