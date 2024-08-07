Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.56 to $0.58 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.445 billion to $1.505 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.47 billion. Fortinet also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.130-2.190 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Fortinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.97.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Trading Up 25.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded up $14.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.93. 23,530,492 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,885,463. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market cap of $53.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $59.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.66.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.16. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.23% and a negative return on equity of 2,235.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Fortinet

In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total value of $1,386,590.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,847,018 shares in the company, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fortinet news, VP Michael Xie sold 24,712 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $1,386,590.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,847,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,626,179.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.55 per share, for a total transaction of $34,896.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,613,579.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,915 shares of company stock worth $5,401,638 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.