Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Raises Dividend to $0.27 Per Share

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share on Wednesday, September 25th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26.

FOX has increased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. FOX has a dividend payout ratio of 13.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect FOX to earn $3.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.9%.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

FOX stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $39.17. 186,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,038,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.77. FOX has a 12 month low of $28.28 and a 12 month high of $39.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that FOX will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of FOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of FOX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOX

Insider Activity at FOX

In related news, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total value of $1,027,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,788,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 13,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $407,006.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,408,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,519,747.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven Tomsic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $1,027,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 110,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,788,059.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About FOX

(Get Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.