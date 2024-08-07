FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 353,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,853 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.69% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December worth $15,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the first quarter worth about $128,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FDEC traded down $0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.64. The company had a trading volume of 2,134,635 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.35. The firm has a market cap of $867.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 0.72.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.