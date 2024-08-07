Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Trading Down 10.8%

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 10.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.50 and last traded at $8.52. Approximately 178,410 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 719,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FULC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.57.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Trading Down 6.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $517.30 million, a PE ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.26.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8.28% and a negative net margin of 3,470.05%. On average, analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fulcrum Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 869.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,965,000 after acquiring an additional 18,681 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing products for improving the lives of patients with genetically defined diseases in the areas of high unmet medical need in the United States. Its product candidates are losmapimod, a small molecule for the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is under phase III clinical trial; and pociredir, a fetal hemoglobin inducer for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta-thalassemia is under phase I clinical trial.

