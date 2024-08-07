Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 66 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other The Cigna Group news, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total value of $181,264.86. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of The Cigna Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.38, for a total transaction of $181,264.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,812,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,988 shares of company stock worth $7,975,726. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CI shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Cigna Group from $432.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on The Cigna Group from $393.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.00.

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $3.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,258,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,539. The company has a market cap of $93.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.52. The Cigna Group has a fifty-two week low of $253.95 and a fifty-two week high of $365.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $335.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.29.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $6.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.42 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $60.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 28.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

