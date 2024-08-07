Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 998 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in DoorDash by 361.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Get DoorDash alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

In other news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tony Xu sold 131,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.61, for a total transaction of $14,686,759.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396 in the last three months. 7.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.93.

Get Our Latest Analysis on DoorDash

DoorDash Price Performance

DoorDash stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $122.64. The company had a trading volume of 6,391,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,126,452. The firm has a market cap of $50.15 billion, a PE ratio of -113.56, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash, Inc. has a one year low of $69.90 and a one year high of $143.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.73 and a 200 day moving average of $118.69.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.44) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

(Free Report)

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.