Fulton Bank N.A. Boosts Position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 27,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE J traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $140.69. The company had a trading volume of 870,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,978. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $120.71 and a 1 year high of $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.25.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $168.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

Further Reading

