Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 517 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Free Report) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,400 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Maximus were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Maximus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 716,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $60,086,000 after acquiring an additional 8,702 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its position in Maximus by 346.3% in the fourth quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 118,290 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,920,000 after buying an additional 91,788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Maximus by 501.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 42,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Maximus during the first quarter valued at about $2,601,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $1,157,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMS stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.25. 294,958 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 335,216. Maximus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.39 and a 52 week high of $93.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $87.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.75.

Maximus ( NYSE:MMS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The health services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Maximus had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 18.02%. Maximus’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 31.50%.

Maximus, Inc operates as a provider of government services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Federal Services, U.S. Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers program eligibility support and enrollment; centralized multilingual customer contact centers, multichannel, and digital self-service options for enrollment; application assistance and independent health plan choice counseling; beneficiary outreach, education, eligibility, enrollment, and redeterminations; and person-centered independent disability, long-term sick, and other health assessments.

