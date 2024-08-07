Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 76 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,216 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 43,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $560,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 111,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,248,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBAC traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $220.32. 1,049,337 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,660. The company has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $201.10 and a 200-day moving average of $206.43. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $183.64 and a twelve month high of $258.76.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.56). The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.21 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 76.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.67.

In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $11,048,327.65. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,328,521.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

