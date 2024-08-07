Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 108.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 97.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landstar System Stock Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ LSTR traded up $3.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $189.15. The company had a trading volume of 275,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,540. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.13 and a fifty-two week high of $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $183.17 and its 200 day moving average is $184.72.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.02. Landstar System had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Landstar System from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Landstar System from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Landstar System from $161.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.73.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

