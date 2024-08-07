Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,187 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CB. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chubb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CB. William Blair lowered shares of Chubb from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

Chubb Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE CB traded down $4.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.18. 2,104,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,661,917. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $198.10 and a one year high of $277.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.70. The stock has a market cap of $107.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.66.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.92 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.15 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO John W. Keogh sold 34,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.98, for a total transaction of $8,745,469.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 284,136 shares in the company, valued at $71,596,589.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares in the company, valued at $12,199,649.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.