Fulton Bank N.A. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lessened its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 44 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 51 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,767 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,265,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 119 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MTD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1,250.00 target price (up from $1,230.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,390.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,343.75.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $7.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,382.21. 127,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,218. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,412.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,330.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.17. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $928.49 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 590.80% and a net margin of 20.95%. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total transaction of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.43, for a total value of $458,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,510,705.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gerry Keller sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.56, for a total value of $468,583.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,278 shares of company stock valued at $4,871,849. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

Featured Stories

