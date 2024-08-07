Fulton Bank N.A. Has $344,000 Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 166,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,887,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 167,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after buying an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kevin G. Barth 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Kevin G. Barth 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 26,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.77, for a total transaction of $1,509,003.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 198,387 shares in the company, valued at $11,262,429.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,362 shares of company stock worth $4,393,005 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.05. 483,552 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,688. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.91 and a 12 month high of $65.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.76.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $414.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $406.88 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.62% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.08%.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.