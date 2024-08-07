Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,540 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IJK. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded up $1.05 on Tuesday, hitting $85.86. 1,123,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 362,490. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.39. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.