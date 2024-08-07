Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Jane M. Cronin 9,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

NYSE:SHW traded up $5.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $344.38. The stock had a trading volume of 2,579,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,626,492. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $316.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $356.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $87.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.16.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.