Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 27,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,383,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 29,485,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,990,000 after buying an additional 1,333,540 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,637,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,456,000 after purchasing an additional 403,508 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,720,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,335,000 after purchasing an additional 672,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,389,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,296,000 after purchasing an additional 455,925 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 6,193,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,105,643. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.32. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.14 and a 12 month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.