Fulton Bank N.A. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,913,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 8,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 2,361.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 78,993 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,909,000 after purchasing an additional 75,784 shares during the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,909,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,856,000 after acquiring an additional 3,120 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,318.14, for a total transaction of $259,673.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jessica L. Warren sold 925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,339.34, for a total transaction of $1,238,889.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $66,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,905 shares of company stock valued at $137,900,519 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $27.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,236.57. 407,935 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,456. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,287.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,233.02. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $802.46 and a 52-week high of $1,369.57. The company has a market capitalization of $69.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.38.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $7.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.42 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 63.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,300.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,325.00 to $1,440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,290.00 to $1,357.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,285.00 to $1,518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,275.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,417.69.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

