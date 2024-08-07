Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,912 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in GoDaddy in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 102.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GDDY shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $136.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.25.

NYSE:GDDY traded up $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $152.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,134,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,820. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 1.14. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.18 and a 12 month high of $154.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.91.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 363.95% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Roger Chen sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.84, for a total transaction of $555,360.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 196,632 shares in the company, valued at $27,300,386.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,071 shares of company stock valued at $7,410,566. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

