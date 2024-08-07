Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 134 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,891 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 134 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 32,332 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,580,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Electronic Arts stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.73. 1,840,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,181,549. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.08. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $153.51. The stock has a market cap of $38.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. On average, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 28th. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 16.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $106,304.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Eric Charles Kelly sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.75, for a total value of $401,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $997,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $106,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,232,017.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,365 shares of company stock worth $3,509,502 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.16.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

