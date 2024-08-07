Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 14,862 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 14,862 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.79.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,640,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,979,146. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.69. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $63.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26, a PEG ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

