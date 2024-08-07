Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,972 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Datadog by 815.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $214,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth $237,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Datadog by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 83,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.47. The stock had a trading volume of 4,622,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,060,759. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.81 and a 12 month high of $138.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.51. The stock has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a PE ratio of 329.59, a PEG ratio of 37.24 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.20. Datadog had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $611.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DDOG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Datadog from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.37.

In related news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Datadog news, President Amit Agarwal sold 11,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.45, for a total transaction of $1,246,307.15. Following the transaction, the president now owns 282,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,940,858.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,669 shares of company stock worth $93,026,032 in the last 90 days. 11.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

