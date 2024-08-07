Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 279 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Fulton Bank N.A. trimmed its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,451 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 279 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 574.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 152.9% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Desjardins raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

NYSE CM traded up $1.41 on Tuesday, hitting $49.85. 983,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,506,162. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $52.03. The stock has a market cap of $47.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The bank reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Analysts expect that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.653 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 54.12%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.