Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 342 Shares of Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Free Report) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Ashland were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Ashland by 696.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after purchasing an additional 45,796 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Ashland by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,671,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,932,000 after purchasing an additional 256,828 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $624,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ashland by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 216,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,042,000 after purchasing an additional 78,013 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ashland in the 1st quarter valued at $3,480,000. 93.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ASH shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ashland from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ashland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Ashland from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ashland from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.88.

Shares of Ashland stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.37. 453,624 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,555. The company has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. Ashland Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.82 and a fifty-two week high of $102.50.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $544.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.08 million. Ashland had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 5.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ashland Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ashland Inc provides additives and specialty ingredients in the North and Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Life Sciences, Personal Care, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates segments. The Life Sciences segment offers pharmaceutical solutions, including controlled release polymers, disintegrants, tablet coatings, thickeners, solubilizers, and tablet binders; nutrition solutions, such as thickeners, stabilizers, emulsifiers, and additives; and nutraceutical solutions comprising products for weight management, joint comfort, stomach and intestinal health, sports nutrition, and general wellness, as well as custom formulation, toll processing, and particle engineering solutions.

