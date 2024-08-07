Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAS. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Hasbro by 328.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Hasbro by 133.8% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 5,494 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,136. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.69.

Hasbro Announces Dividend

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $995.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.61%.

Insider Activity at Hasbro

In related news, EVP Tarrant L. Sibley sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $783,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,193,960.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised Hasbro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.64.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

