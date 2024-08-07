Fulton Bank N.A. Trims Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,610 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TD traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,785,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,872,934. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.03 and a 200-day moving average of $57.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $98.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.82. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $53.52 and a 12 month high of $65.16.

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The bank reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.90 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 14.38%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 67.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TD. Cibc World Mkts raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Scotiabank raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.00.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

