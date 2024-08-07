Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,538,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,231,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.

On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.

On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.

On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.

Tile Shop Stock Down 2.4 %

TTSH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 58,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.

Institutional Trading of Tile Shop

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $91.73 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 2.52%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tile Shop

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

