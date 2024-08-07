Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 10,000 Shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,538,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,231,738. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, with a total value of $43,050.00.
- On Friday, August 2nd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.
- On Wednesday, July 31st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 48,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $352,110.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 12,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $87,500.00.
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 34,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $239,700.00.
- On Thursday, July 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.02 per share, with a total value of $94,770.00.
- On Tuesday, July 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 28,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.25 per share, with a total value of $206,625.00.
- On Friday, July 12th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 31,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $224,440.00.
- On Wednesday, July 10th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 15,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.87 per share, with a total value of $106,485.00.
- On Friday, July 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 95,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $646,000.00.
Tile Shop Stock Down 2.4 %
TTSH traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.00. 58,404 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,743. The stock has a market capitalization of $267.16 million, a P/E ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.33 and a 52-week high of $7.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.75.
Institutional Trading of Tile Shop
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tile Shop by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Tile Shop during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Tile Shop by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tile Shop by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 140,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after acquiring an additional 7,268 shares in the last quarter. 36.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Tile Shop
Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.
