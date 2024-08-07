Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 592 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Garmin were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Garmin by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 542 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Garmin by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Garmin by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,518 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc raised its stake in Garmin by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,768 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on GRMN. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Garmin from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays upped their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America cut Garmin from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.83.

Garmin Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRMN traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $164.45. 217,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,922. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.98. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $99.61 and a 52-week high of $179.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $165.54 and its 200-day moving average is $151.40.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Garmin’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. Garmin’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 4,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.52, for a total value of $674,683.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,551,530.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $379,830.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,527,256.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

