Gemfields Group (LON:GEM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $10.50

Shares of Gemfields Group Limited (LON:GEM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 106128 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.25 ($0.14).

Gemfields Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of £127.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,087.50 and a beta of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 12.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 12.27.

About Gemfields Group

(Get Free Report)

Gemfields Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company operates in six segments: Kagem Mining Limited; Montepuez Ruby Mining Limitada; Development Assets; Fabergé; Corporate; and Other. It explores for emerald, beryl, ruby, corundum, gold, and allied minerals in Zambia, Mozambique, Ethiopia, and Madagascar.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gemfields Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemfields Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.