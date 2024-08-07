General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Down 2.8%

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $150.76 and last traded at $155.77. 2,482,960 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 7,095,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $120.43 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

General Electric Trading Down 0.1 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $177.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.52 and its 200-day moving average is $158.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. General Electric’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s payout ratio is 36.72%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at $18,391,821.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Electric

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

Featured Articles

