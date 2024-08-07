Genpact (G) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 14.21%. On average, analysts expect Genpact to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Genpact Stock Performance

NYSE G opened at $32.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Genpact has a twelve month low of $29.41 and a twelve month high of $38.51. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.28.

Genpact Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.43%.

In other Genpact news, Director N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total value of $33,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,141. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Genpact from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Genpact from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Genpact from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

