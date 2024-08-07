GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.340-0.370 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.360. The company issued revenue guidance of $733.0 million-$737.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $736.6 million. GitLab also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.34 – $0.37 EPS.
GitLab Trading Up 2.8 %
GitLab stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.26. The company had a trading volume of 456,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,581,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.93. GitLab has a 52 week low of $40.19 and a 52 week high of $78.53.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.66 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. On average, analysts predict that GitLab will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab
In other GitLab news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 305,175 shares in the company, valued at $13,293,423. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 56,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.99, for a total value of $2,743,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 11,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $508,214.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 305,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,293,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,275 shares of company stock worth $6,848,847 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.36% of the company’s stock.
About GitLab
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
