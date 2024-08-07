Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.3 %

GOOD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 242,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,967. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Gladstone Commercial by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.51% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.