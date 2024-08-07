Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Gladstone Commercial Trading Up 1.3 %
GOOD traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.54. The stock had a trading volume of 242,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,967. Gladstone Commercial has a 1-year low of $11.40 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.85, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.19.
Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $37.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.89 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 3.19% and a net margin of 3.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Gladstone Commercial will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gladstone Commercial
Gladstone Commercial Company Profile
Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through January 2024, Gladstone Commercial has paid 229 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Gladstone Commercial
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- What Are Bonds? A High-Level Overview
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Super Micro Stock Drops Sharply After Earnings on Margin Concerns
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Lyft’s First-Ever Profit, but the Outlook Is a Speed Bump
Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.