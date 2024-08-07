Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 97.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS.

Gladstone Investment Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GAIN traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,741. The firm has a market cap of $462.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.32. Gladstone Investment has a 1-year low of $12.14 and a 1-year high of $14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.05.

Gladstone Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.61%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GAIN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Gladstone Investment in a report on Thursday, May 9th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

