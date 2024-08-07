Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Global Net Lease Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GNL traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.28. 1,213,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541,182. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Global Net Lease has a one year low of $6.52 and a one year high of $11.58.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.29%. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently -60.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GNL shares. BMO Capital Markets restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Global Net Lease in a research note on Friday, June 28th. JMP Securities reissued a market perform rating on shares of Global Net Lease in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNL

Insider Transactions at Global Net Lease

In other Global Net Lease news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $1,432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,201,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 200,000 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $1,432,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,201,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,924,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch sold 433,350 shares of Global Net Lease stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.19, for a total transaction of $3,115,786.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,679,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,262,534.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,043,070 shares of company stock valued at $7,497,437 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.