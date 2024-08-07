Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 288,119 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 415,526 shares.The stock last traded at $38.41 and had previously closed at $39.61.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.29. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 147,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after buying an additional 51,340 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,281,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,541,000 after buying an additional 71,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 40,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

